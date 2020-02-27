‘Arson-proof’ letter boxes installed at Dundee flats deliberately targeted by firebug

Extra protection has been provided to residents of a block of flats targeted by a firebug at the weekend.

People living in a block in Arklay Terrace were forced to flee their beds late on Friday night after someone pushed a flaming object through a letter box in the building.

The unidentified item sparked a blaze in the flat which had to be tackled by crews wearing breathing apparatus and using six hose reel jets.

No one was injured in the blaze which police have confirmed they are treating as suspicious.

Now the service has acted swiftly to protect people against any repeat attacks and have installed so-called arson-proof letter boxes to all the flats.

One resident, Sarah Slater, said the incident had caused panic throughout the building.

She said: “I was wakened just around midnight when the fire brigade burst into the building.

“They were heading to a fire on a floor above mine. One of the firemen told me that the fire had begun when someone had pushed something on fire through the letter box of the flat.

© Supplied

“Fortunately nobody was injured and none of us had to be evacuated, but most of the residents left their flats.

“Neighbours from upstairs were gathered in the downstairs hallway of the block.”

She added: “There was a bit of panic. It’s pretty worrying when you are wakened in the middle of the night with firefighters rushing into your building to put out a fire.”

“They acted very quickly however, and since the weekend the fire brigade have been round and installed what they told us were arson proof letter boxes to all out doors.

“At least that provided some level of reassurance that this can’t happen again.”

Kevin Cordell, convener of the council’s community safety and public protection committee, said: “The complete disregard for the safety of those in the block by the perpetrators of this incident is appalling. I hope that information will be passed to police that will enable those responsible to be caught.

“That the fire and rescue service must take such action to allow folk to feel safe in their home – whilst welcome – is a reflection of the mindless behaviour perpetrated.”

© DC Thomson

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the fire, which is being treated as suspicious, are continuing.”