Arson and break-ins could lead to tragedy at derelict Tayside hospital

A young person is likely to die in the derelict grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital if break-ins and arson attacks continue, experts have been told.

A multi-agency taskforce, including police, firefighters and building standards, visited the 18-hectare site yesterday to review the action plan for reducing incidents.

Days before schools in Angus and Dundee break for the summer, the group heard neighbours fear a child is likely to die after gaining access to the “hazardous” buildings.

In 2002, a schoolboy was fatally injured nearby in the now-demolished Baldovan House mansion.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service group manager Roy Dunsire is leading a review after 40 firefighters fought to contain a serious blaze on June 7.

As colleagues surveyed the condition of the buildings and grounds, he said: “There was an incident where a boy lost his life nearby.

“We don’t want history to repeat itself and we will do all that we can to stop that from happening.”