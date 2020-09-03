Man and woman arrested near Dundee United’s stadium yesterday after alleged robbery

A man and woman were arrested near Tannadice Park following a robbery yesterday morning.

Police units were spotted near the football ground in connection with the incident shortly before 9am.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man had been arrested in connection with a robbery on Arklay Street, that had taken place at around 7.15am.

One local who had seen the police said the drama was all unfolding as kids were making their way towards Dens Road Primary School.

He added: “There were two police units outside Tannadice Park but there was police everywhere. I thought it might have been a raid at first.

“There were kids making their way to school when it was all kicking off, they looked shocked to see what was going on.”

The police spokeswoman added that “inquiries were ongoing”.