Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of attacking woman in Dundee street

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman accused of assault.

Hilltown woman Kathleen Kane is accused of attacking Lesley Glass on the street on October 31 last year.

Kane, 40, denies seizing Miss Glass’s hair, pushing her and causing her to strike a wall and fall, as well as repeatedly striking her on the head while on the floor, to her injury.

Following her failure to appear at court, a warrant was issued for her arrest.