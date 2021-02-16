Arrest warrant issued for man who threatened shopkeeper

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who berated a shopkeeper after claiming he had fallen ill through eating one of his pies.

Reece Savery said he became unwell because a member of staff at Haldane Stores on Haldane Avenue hadn’t used gloves or tongs to handle the pie.

The 28-year-old later challenged shop owner Balbil Sharma to a fight before knocking over rolls from the counter.

Prosecutor Sue Ruta previously told Dundee Sheriff Court that Savery raised his concerns with a member of staff at 11am on May 11 last year after buying the pie a few days previously.

She said: “The accused seemed to think given the Covid-19 situation it had been contaminated by the staff member.

“Attempts were made to reassure the accused but he began shouting threats that were violent in nature.”

Savery challenged Mr Sharma to a fight outside the shop before shouting: “I’ll knock your head off.”

He was asked to leave before knocking the rolls to the ground from the till area.

Savery, of Forres Avenue, admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats of violence towards Mr Sharma before knocking over a basket containing food.

After Savery failed to turn up to be sentenced, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC granted a warrant for his arrest.

