A warrant has been issued for a man accused of threatening to stab his ex-partner.

On February 2 at Piperdam Leisure Resort, Fowlis, Stephen Petrie allegedly sent text or voice messages threatening to damage the doors and windows of her home, threatened to stab her and threatened violence towards her family.

The 22-year-old, of Lauderdale Avenue, had a warrant issued after failing to appear for a court appearance.