A warrant has been issued for a man accused of assault.

Altaf Haneef, of Inverary Terrace, previously denied that on February 15 at Underground on South Tay Street, he assaulted Sunjoy Deb by repeatedly punching him on the head.

The 31-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to the offence.

However, after failing to appear for a pre-trial hearing, a warrant was issued for his arrest by Sheriff John Rafferty.