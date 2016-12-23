A sixth woman has been arrested by detectives investigating alleged assaults on pensioners at a care home, police said.

She was held on December 19 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, by officers probing allegations concerning Rosecroft Residential Home in Bromley, south-east London.

Her arrest followed that of five others on suspicion of the same offence earlier in December, following a complaint made to Scotland Yard on November 23.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation involved a number of alleged victims ageing from their mid-70s to mid-90s.

Detective Constable Vicki Thomson said: “A number of inquiries have been carried out since we received the allegations.

“Although the incidents we are investigating are alleged to have taken place this year, I am keen to hear from former employees of the care home including agency staff who were employed as far back as 2007.

“It is of paramount importance that people do come forward. You may have witnessed something that could assist us with our investigation. The information you hold – no matter how small – could be vital.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

