Arrest made after huge police response seen in Perth city centre

An arrest has been made after a huge police presence was reported in Perth city centre today.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing police in bicycles, on foot and in vehicles in the lower part of Perth city centre.

Officers were spotted from around 11.30am in St John Street, George Street and the lower parts of South Street, Tay Street and High Street.

“There has been a huge police presence,” said one witness. “At one point there were four police vehicles travelling past in a hurry.

“There were police personnel on foot, on bikes, in cars and in vans.

“I have never seen so many police in Perth.”

The big police presence lasted around an hour before an arrest was made.

A police spokesman said: “We arrested a man wanted on a warrant.”