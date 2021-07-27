Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Arrest after 40-year-old man found seriously injured in Glenrothes

By James Simpson
July 27, 2021, 7:57 am
Forensic and police officers in Glenrothes on Monday evening.
A man has been arrested after another male was found seriously injured in Glenrothes on Monday.

Forensic officers and police were in Cullen Drive for most of the evening, following the discovery shortly after 4pm.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers at the scene in Cullen Drive.

An area around where the man was discovered was cordoned off as police conducted extensive door to door inquiries.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the matter and inquires remain ongoing.

Police Scotland

She added: “Officers were called to Cullen Drive in Glenrothes at around 4.20pm on Monday, 26 July, after a man was found seriously injured.

“The 40-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Investigation

Shocked neighbours watched as police and forensics swarmed the area on Monday evening.

One resident said: “Very quickly there were at least six vans and police cars which seemed to appear from nowhere.

“It’s shocking to see such a large police presence.

“Then they started taping off several sections of Cullen Drive.

“It became apparent very quickly that it was a serious incident.

“Then forensics officers turned up as officers continued to search several parts of the area.”

Glenrothes death

The street is just a short distance from where Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin died just over a week ago.

A 45-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with his murder.

Scott West appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, accused of killing the 41-year-old by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife or similar weapon.

He was remanded in custody and due to make a second appearance at the same court next week.

Man appears in court charged with Glenrothes murder