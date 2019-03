An Arran man appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court after an alleged bust-up at the city’s Grosvenor Casino.

Craig Sillars, 40, was charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks which were racially motivated.

The incident was said to have happened on September 13 last year at the West Marketgait night spot.

Sillars pleaded not guilty and trial was set for June 19.