Around 4,500 workers to be made redundant in Tesco Metro stores, supermarket announces

Around 4,500 staff in 153 Tesco Metro stores are set to lose their jobs in the latest round of redundancies at the UK’s biggest supermarket, the company has announced.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant said: “Changes in these stores will include a slight reduction in opening hours during quieter trading periods at the start and end of the day, and simplifying stock routines.

“There will also be some localised changes in some large stores, which will see us streamlining operational routines, including our processes for moving stock around the store and filling shelves.

“Our priority now is to support affected colleagues, helping find alternative roles within Tesco for as many as possible. We expect that these changes will lead to an overall reduction of around 4,500 colleagues.”

It is not clear at this moment if the Tesco Metro in Dundee’s Murraygate will be affected.