Around 10,000 jobs to be slashed by oil industry giant BP, according to reports

by Steven Rae
June 8, 2020, 1:15 pm Updated: June 8, 2020, 1:15 pm
A North Sea Rig. (Library image).
Oil industry giant BP is planning to cut around 10,000 jobs from its workforce, it has been reported.

It is understood chief executive Bernard Looney informed employees that 15% of the workforce would be cut in response to the Covid-19 outbreak and resulting downturn in the oil industry.

Most of the cuts – totalling around 10,000 workers – are expected to be made by the end of the year, Energy Voice reports.

BP currently employs 70,000 people worldwide.