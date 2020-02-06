Army veteran George celebrates his 100th birthday surrounded by family, friends and former colleagues

“Living history book” George Grant has celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family, friends and former Army colleagues.

Major Grant, MBE, MM, turned 100 on January 31. His son Nigel said it was incredible his father has lived so long especially when you hear his amazing life story and his brushes with death.

George was born and brought up in Tayport as one of five children.

© DC Thomson

His sister died in childhood and one of his three brothers was killed while building railways.

Another brother, Robert, was the coxswain on the ill-fated Mona lifeboat which capsized with the loss of all eight crew in December 1959.

At the age of 17, George joined the 6th Battalion of The Black Watch and when the Second World War started two years later he was sent to France.

The Germans forced his unit back to the coast and he was one of those rescued from the beaches of Dunkirk.

He was soon shipped out to North Africa with the 51st Highland Division and then took part in the Italian Campaign.

© DC Thomson

It was at the Battle of Monte Cassion where he earned the Military Medal (MM) for gallantry in the field.

The battle lasted for months and on May 14 1944, George and his battalion took part in an attack to help break German resistance in the area.

They were going to advance behind tanks but, due to smoke and heavy mist, the tank crews couldn’t see a thing.

Surrounded by German troops and mines, George walked in front of the tanks with a white tissue leading them on.

The Military Medal was pinned on his tunic by King George VI later that year.

After leaving the Army in 1962, George was unsure what to do with himself. However, he bumped into his former commanding officer who got him a job with the local Army cadets where he worked for many years.

In 1983, George received the MBE for services to the cadets and the award was personally pinned on his tunic by Her Majesty The Queen.

While in the Army and based at Crail, George met Jean Mackie from the East Neuk.

The couple went on to marry in Tayport in 1948 and had three children – George Jr, Rosalyn and Nigel.

He is now also grandfather to Steven and Paul.

Nigel said that although his father has led an extraordinary life, he was still overwhelmed by the party organised for him at the Drumoig Hotel on Saturday.

He said: “The party really couldn’t have gone any better.

“We had my dad piped in to the party and we also had live music from Billy Anderson.

“He was a bit overwhelmed as I don’t think he realised how many people would be there for him and say lovely things.

“The staff at Drumoig went above and beyond as they really made the day go so smoothly.”

George was also visited on Friday by former colleagues from The Black Watch who chatted and shared memories.

They also brought a cake so big it had to be carried by two people.

Nigel added: “I think we will be eating the cake for months.

“My dad is like a living history book so it was great for them to share all their memories and stories.

“The celebrations all went well and we also raised £1,500 for a number of dad’s favourite charities.”