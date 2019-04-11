Army cadets from Dundee and Angus return with rugby medals

Angus and Dundee battalion Army cadets are celebrating double success at a national rugby sevens tournament.

The battalion took part in the fiercely-fought national competition staged at Altcar Training Camp and the intermediate sevens side finished second to the East of England.

And after last weekend’s success cadet Dylan Young, 16, of St Mary’s Black Watch detachment, Dundee, and cadet Ethan Torrie, 15, of Carnoustie Black Watch detachment, Angus, both returned with prizes.

They collected “Scottish Colours” and silver medals for their part in the success.

Battalion sports officer Margaret Brown saluted their efforts, saying: “Teams from all across the UK took part and the intermediate team finished a very close second.

“It was a brilliant effort by all those who took part and congratulations go to Dylan and Ethan.

“The boys are great ambassadors for Angus and Dundee Battalion and the Army Cadet Force (ACF). A huge well done.”

The ACF helps young people develop personally and physically by providing a range of challenges and activities in a learning environment.

And the battalion has about 300 cadets based in 21 local detachments across Angus and Dundee.