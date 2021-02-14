Armed riot police in 12-hour ‘hostage incident’ in Douglas

Dozens of police officers descended on a city street during a dramatic day-long siege.

Balunie Street in Douglas was the scene of intense police activity throughout Sunday.

Their attention was fixed on a single house and it is believed a hostage drama was being played out within.

Riot police and armed response officers stood ready outside the house while negotiators spent the day on the doorstep, speaking to an individual through the letterbox.

The incident appeared to come to a peaceful conclusion at around 9pm when a man was seen leaving the house, apparently of his own accord.

During the 12-hour stand-off surrounding streets were sealed off, traffic was diverted and pedestrians were asked to find alternative routes.

Residents were escorted in and out of the area by officers.

At its height, there were said to be as many as 50 officers on the scene.

One neighbour said: “This has been crazy. It went on for the entire day.

“It’s really upsetting and worrying for everyone living here.”

Neighbours living close to the incident said there were about 25 police vehicles present, along with dozens of officers.

Gordon Jamieson said: “Police arrived here around 8am and surrounded some houses.

“Police were speaking to people in the houses through the letterboxes.

“Some kind of negotiating seemed to be going on.”

‘The whole area is crawling with cops’

Another local resident said: “I was told that there is some kind of hostage situation taking place.

“The whole area is crawling with cops – they are outside two houses and they are also preventing people from getting anywhere near the scene.”

Another neighbour said: “Everyone is wondering what’s going on.

“The police have been here all day. I’ve been told that two people are involved in a hostage situation.

“At one point on Sunday morning, there were around 50 police here.

“Police cars came haring into the street. No-one else is getting in here.”

Local rumours suggested the siege related to an earlier incident in Inchture, a Carse of Gowrie village between Dundee and Perth.

The force maintained a constant presence in the village yesterday.

Shortly before 5pm, a police van was parked outside the Spar shop and two male officers inside could be seen checking through CCTV footage on a monitor near the checkouts.

Another police car was spotted on Orchard Way at around the same time.

Police would not say if their activities in Inchture were linked to the drama unfolding in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesman would say only that officers were in attendance on Balunie Street “in relation to concern for a person”.

They added that the incident was “contained” and there was no risk to the wider public.