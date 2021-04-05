Armed police spend an hour dealing with incident on Kirkcaldy street

Armed police spent an hour on a Kirkcaldy street on Monday night as they dealt with an ongoing incident.

A large number of officers spent over an hour on Dallas Drive and the surrounding streets between 9pm and 10pm.

A dog handling unit accompanied the armed officers on the scene.

One eyewitness said: “We heard a bit of commotion outside and then all of a sudden there were loads of armed police surrounding the area.

“We were unsure exactly what was going on but the officers were here for around an hour before they left. I think they may have arrested someone.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.