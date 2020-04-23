Thursday, April 23rd 2020 Show Links
Armed police seal off street in Scottish town with dog units and paramedics also in attendance

by Steven Rae
April 23, 2020, 8:06 am Updated: April 23, 2020, 8:44 am
Armed police sealed off a residential street during an incident last night.

The public were warned to avoid the area around Findhorn Court in Elgin as emergency services dealt with a “disturbance”.

More than a dozen police vehicles had been at the scene since 6.30pm, along with Scottish Ambulance Service staff and specialist police dog units.

Police said today a 27-year-old man had been arrested and was due in court tomorrow in connection with the incident.

Inspector Andrew Wilson of Elgin Police Station said nobody was injured during the disturbance.

More than a dozen police vehicles were at the scene, along with paramedics and specialist police dog units.

