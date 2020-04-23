Armed police seal off street in Scottish town with dog units and paramedics also in attendance

Armed police sealed off a residential street during an incident last night.

The public were warned to avoid the area around Findhorn Court in Elgin as emergency services dealt with a “disturbance”.

More than a dozen police vehicles had been at the scene since 6.30pm, along with Scottish Ambulance Service staff and specialist police dog units.

Police said today a 27-year-old man had been arrested and was due in court tomorrow in connection with the incident.

Inspector Andrew Wilson of Elgin Police Station said nobody was injured during the disturbance.

