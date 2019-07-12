Armed police respond to incident at Dundee supermarket

Armed police were called to a supermarket in Dundee after an alleged shoplifter reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

Emergency crews were deployed to Morrisons in Afton Way on Wednesday evening following an incident in which a 46-year-old female became unwell.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed an armed response unit had been in the vicinity and were medically trained to assist colleagues who had arrived on the scene initially.

Police and ambulance crews were seen in attendance at the store shortly after 6pm.

© DC Thomson

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics were sent to the store after the woman had gone into a “suspected cardiac arrest” before police officers dealt with the incident.

One shopper said he was shocked to see police on the scene armed with guns when he arrived inside the store.

He added: “I saw a police vehicle going alone Gleconnor Drive at speed with the blue flashing lights on.

“When I arrived at the store, there was already another police car at the scene.

“There was a girl on the floor just inside the shop.

“I heard one of the officers saying she couldn’t get a breath.

“I noticed the armed police had arrived to assist and I could see they had guns on them, which I was shocked to see. The police remained in the area for a bit before police took the woman to hospital.

“There were two ambulance crews on the scene as well.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman for Morrisons confirmed there had been an incident in the store before the female was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital, saying that the matter was now being dealt with by the police.

A police spokeswoman added: “An alleged shoplifter was detained and she took unwell at around 6.15pm. An ambulance was called to the scene.

“Armed response officers were in proximity and are medically trained and have a de-fib to help.

“The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The 46-year-old woman was charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”