Armed police reported in Fife town as man arrested

Armed police were reported by locals in Leven on Sunday after they attended to arrest a man in connection with an ongoing enquiry.

The man is due to appear in court on Monday after police in Fife charged him in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Concerned locals reported armed officers near Rose Terrace in Level at around 9pm on Sunday, May 9.

Police Scotland said there was no risk to the wider public as they thanked locals for their assistance.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended a property at Old Mill Terrace in Leven during the evening of Sunday, 9 May in connection with an ongoing enquiry.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested at the property and has been charged in connection with the investigation. He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 10 May.

“There was no risk to the wider public and the local community is thanked for their understanding while officers worked in the area.”