Armed police on scene as emergency services respond to incident at Fife house

Armed police are said to have been called to the scene of an incident in a Fife town.

Police and firefighters were called to a “disturbance” at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services are said to be camped outside a house on the street.

Police say the incident is “contained”.

They were called at 2.30am.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman confirmed they were also called to the address.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following a disturbance

“The incident is contained and there no risk to the wider public. Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding while the incident is ongoing.”

More to follow.