Armed police surround site of former Dundee primary school – but say no shots were fired

by Ian Noble
July 14, 2019, 9:03 pm Updated: July 14, 2019, 10:51 pm
© SuppliedArmed police seen in South Road.
Confusion reigns after 12 armed police officers were spotted seemingly trying to flush a man out of the site of an old Dundee school.

Residents in the South Road area of the city, near the Tesco Extra, said they had seen officers with guns and shields in the field where Charleston Primary School once stood.

They said that the policemen stood in a line and then moved forward calling out that they were armed and for anyone there to come out, with the incident beginning around 8.30am this morning, Sunday 14.

