‘Armed police’ attend incident near Dundee sports centre, as man and woman arrested

A man and woman are due in court after an incident reportedly involving armed police in Dundee.

A witness said he saw “at least six or seven” police vehicles in Balgarthno road in Charleston around 8.30pm yesterday – with a further four parked at a nearby sports centre.

Police said the pair, a 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are due in court on Monday in relation to the incident.

The witness, who declined to be named, said: “At least six or seven police vehicles were parked up outside a block of flats off Balgarthno Road, but over at the car park at Lynch Sports Centre there were four of what look like armed response vehicles, as though getting ready to join if needed.

“I’m certain there were armed officers standing at the back of a couple of the vehicles getting kitted out.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 8pm on Friday July 24, following the report of a disturbance at a property on Balgarthno Road, Dundee.

“A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“Both are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday July 27.”