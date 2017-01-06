A masked man brandishing a weapon stole a till from a Dundee newsagent.

Police have launched a hunt for the culprit, who then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The incident happened at about 6.10pm yesterday at Graham Street News on Graham Street.

The man entered the shop and threatened two female shop workers with a weapon. He took the cash register and walked off onto nearby Barnes Avenue.

He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, slim build, wearing a mask, grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, gloves and black shoes.

Police believe he then entered a vehicle which made its way along in the direction of Old Glamis Road.

No one was injured in the raid and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen the described male in the area around the time of the crime or who may have seen him enter a vehicle in Barnes Avenue is urged to contact police.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”