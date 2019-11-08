Armed man tried to rob Dundee teenager as police appeal for information

Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in the Craigie area.

The incident happened around 9.10pm on Thursday November 7 on Carlochie Place near the junction with Auchrannie Terrace.

A 17-year-old boy was approached by an armed man and asked for his money. The boy was not hurt and nothing was stolen from him.

Officers are keen to trace a man described as being middle aged, around 5ft 6inches tall with a bit of a hunch, of a thin build with grey stubble and speaking with a Dundonian accent.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

At the time he was wearing an oversized olive green or grey knee length parka style jacket which was completely zipped up, with a fur trim hood worn up covering his face.

Sergeant Neil Stewart of Maryfield Police Station said: “This incident was very scary for the victim and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this.

“We are keen to trace the individual responsible as soon as possible and would urge anyone that may have been in area and saw anything or who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

Those with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 4040 of Thursday November 7 2019, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.