Armed Forces Day: Commemorations take place in Tayside and Fife

Armed Forces Day has been commemorated across Tayside and Fife.

The annual day is marked across the UK on June 26 through memorial events such as the raising of flags.

However, some Saturday commemorations – such as in Dundee and Angus – were cancelled amid the pandemic, with others being scaled back.

Perth

In Perth, the Association of Perth Veterans (APV) TRI Service Memorial was officially unveiled as part of the commemorations.

Located next to St John’s Kirk in the city centre, the unveiling was postponed numerous times due to the pandemic.

At 11am on Saturday, the Armed Forces Flag was raised at the memorial with a small group in attendance, including 95-year-old veteran Donald McPhee.

APV secretary Col (ret) Bert MacRae said: “The dedication and unveiling of the Association of Perth Veterans TRI Service Memorial took place at 11am on Saturday.

“The APV was formed in 2018 by three Veterans Willie Howie (RMP) SSM John Sime (Scots Guards/RCT) and myself.

“Our mission was to ensure that those men and women who have served from the Perth area and the memorials erected to those who gave their lives in the service of our Country are not forgotten.

“Our aim from day one was to get a proper War Memorial to the Armed Services erected in the centre of Perth.”

Fife

Fife has had strong links with the armed forces for many years.

The region hosted the Royal Air Force until 2014 at Leuchars, which is now home to the British Army, and there are long-standing naval links at Rosyth.

There are also many cadet and reservist units across the region, as well as strong veterans’ associations.

While annual parades and gatherings at war memorials across the region did not take place this year, Fife Council held a service at Dunfermline Abbey for a limited number of guests.

This was followed by a small civic reception hosted by Fife Provost Jim Leishman.

The service was recorded and is available to watch at www.fife.gov.uk/armed-forces-day-service-2021 from Saturday.

One of those attending was Rob Scott, chairman of the Fife branch of the Black Watch Association.

“Armed Forces Day is not only for those serving and veterans but for those we’ve lost as well,” he said. “It’s for everybody.”

Mr Scott paid his respects to lost comrades during a visit to Methil war memorial on Saturday.

Angus

There was no formal Armed Forces Day event in Angus.

However, the even came at the end of a week in which the area’s Provost led a motion marking the centenary of Legion Scotland.

Retired Black Watch Major Ronnie Proctor received the unanimous support of colleagues in his motion to the full meeting of Angus Council.

“This council congratulates the RBLS on reaching their centenary year and thanks them for all their hard work in providing support for all military veterans throughout Angus, Scotland and the UK as a whole,” he said.

Dr Claire Armstrong, chief executive of Legion Scotland said: “It is tremendously disappointing that once again this year our planning is curtailed by Covid.

“However, it is vitally important that we still mark Armed Forces Day in our own individual way to say thank you to all those in our armed forces community who have and do give so much for our freedom and protection.

“On behalf of Legion Scotland and all our members a huge thanks and we look forward to being together in person again next year.”