Armed forces charity to benefit from gin festival in Dundee

A gin festival at the Bonar Hall will raise money for an armed forces charity this weekend.

The event, to be held at the venue on Saturday, has been organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Around 16 local vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide range of premium quality products, with food to be served as well.

All profits will be going directly to the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA), with tickets priced at £12.

The Scottish Gin Society are the event organisers.

Lewis Murphy, from the Dundee Gin Company, said: “This is a great opportunity to sample some great products.”

For your chance to win a summer drinks pack and two free tickets to the festival, click here.