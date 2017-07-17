Armed police will not be deployed at two forthcoming music festivals, police have said.

A meeting will be held this week to finalise security measures for Carnival Fifty Six, at Camperdown Park, Dundee, on August 12-13, and Rewind Festival, at Scone Palace, on July 21-23

Last month, armed police were stationed outside the Little Mix concert at Slessor Gardens as 11,000 fans descended on Dundee city centre.

Police Scotland has previously said the presence of armed officers should act as a reassurance rather than a cause for concern.

However, the force now says that, while there are no plans for armed police at either event, there will be armed response vehicles.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm there are no plans for the deployment of armed officers at the Rewind Festival or Carnival Fifty Six events.

“There will, however, still be routine coverage of these events as required by our armed response vehicles, and as with all large events, the policing and deployment of specialist resources is under constant review, depending on our assessment of general or specific threats to the event.”

Carnival Fifty Six founder Craig Blyth said security measures will be finalised at next week’s meeting.

He said: “We’re pretty full-on in terms of preparations.

“The final security is still to be decided and we’ll have to wait until after our safety advisory meeting next week.

“We were always planning for a ‘severe’ threat level, so our plans haven’t changed in that regard.

“We’ll make a final decision after that meeting.

“It’s absolutely a reassurance to people and police are already doing an excellent job of handling the extra precautions.”

Chart-toppers including Mark Ronson, Rudimental and Clean Bandit are among the big names set to grace the stage at Camperdown Park next month.