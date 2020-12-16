A man has been charged with assault following a late-night incident in Maryfield last night.

Three police vehicles attended a property in Arklay Terrace around 10.45pm.

A spokeswoman said today a man was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged offence.

One witness said two of the vehicles had arrived at the scene with their blue flashing lights on, joined shortly after by a third.

She added that six officers had then entered a block of flats on the street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.45pm on Tuesday December 15, officers were called to a property in the Arklay Terrace area of Dundee, following a report of an assault.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today, Wednesday December 16.”