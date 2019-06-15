Argentine Sporle could be start of foreign revolution at Dundee United

Dundee United’s capture of Argentine full-back Adrian Sporle is set to be just the start of a foreign revolution at Tannadice.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Tangerines last night after heading across the Atlantic from top-flight club Banfield in his homeland.

And it’s unlikely to be the last import made by United as their ambition to bring in the best talent available to them has seen them send scouts to scour the globe.

Sporle comes in after five years at Buenos Aires side Banfield, where he made his debut as they returned to the top flight in 2015 and has since gone on to make 62 appearances, including in Continental competition, the Copa Sudamericana, in August 2016.

He leaves Banfield coach Hernan Crespo, formerly of AC Milan and Chelsea and once the world’s most expensive player, to join Robbie Neilson’s side.

Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar said: “As a result of our long term global recruitment strategy we are delighted that Adrian has pledged his future to Dundee United FC.

“Adrian was identified through our club scouting process, based on a number of factors – the main one being ability.

“He has played at the highest level in a top league, and both Robbie (Neilson) and I see him as being a great addition to our Championship challenge and beyond.”

Asghar has been on the record in the past talking of the club’s ambitions to bring in players from South America after discussions with counterparts across the Atlantic.

Speaking in April, he said: “South American football is something we want to tap into, for hungry young players who can make our team better.

“There’s a view that they can come to Europe to one club and if they do well, move to a second club.

“We’re keen to be that first club so it’s a market we’re actively looking at for this summer.

“We need to get the right balance because we want to develop academy players, and supplement that with players from different places who fit the culture.”

The United man has been in talks with Boca Juniors counterpart Nicolas Burdisso, a former Argentina international, and Juan Sebastian Veron – the ex-Manchester United, Chelsea and Lazio man is now president of Estudiantes – with a view to bringing over more players from South America.

Sporle becomes the seventh Argentine to sign for the Tangerines and, should he make an appearance, will be the first to play for the club for more than nine years.

The last was Damian Casalinuovo, who scored eight times in 30 matches and cost United 230,000 euros after a Fifa tribunal ordered the club to stump up cash they didn’t believe was due after he had left Argentine club Platense.

The most successful in terms of appearances was Victor Ferreyra, signed by Jim McLean in 1991, who went on to play 35 times for the club before departing for Japan.

Also turning out for United over the years have been Beto Naveda, Gustavo Fuentes, Marcelino Galoppo and Jose Luis Pochettino.

Mariano Montefiori and Walter Rojas came in temporarily but never made an appearance for the first team.

With Sporle’s addition to Robbie’s squad, United now have three left-backs to choose from with Jamie Robson and Callum Booth already at the club.

Whether Robson is transformed into a wide midfielder on a permanent basis is a possibility but the arrival of the Argentine could see one of the existing left full-backs moving on this summer.

Whichever way Robbie decides to go, it’s clear Sporle’s signing won’t be the last at Tannadice this summer.