Argentine recruit Sporle sets his sights on Dundee United’s return to top flight

Argentine recruit Adrian Sporle completed one life-long ambition when he played top-flight football in his homeland.

And, by joining Dundee United, the 23-year-old has taken a major step towards achieving another of his career goals.

“Since I was a little kid – aged about six – I wanted to play top football in Argentina and then move to Europe and do the same,” recalled the left-back, who was speaking through an interpreter.

“I’ve accomplished the first one so now I want to go and make the most of this chance to play somewhere new. I’m very excited and just can’t wait to get started.”

Sporle’s top-division experience in Argentina was gained at Banfield, a club that’s not a household name here but one with which he has a long affinity.

He’s been with them since the age of 11 but admits, as soon as he heard of United’s interest, his heart was set on coming to Scotland.

“Dundee United contacted my agent. They had watched a few games of me in action and became interested in signing me.

“It was just such a good opportunity for me to sign and come and play in Europe. So I had no hesitation in doing so.”

Like his English, Sporle’s knowledge of Scottish football is limited but he’s taking lessons to sort out the language problems and aims to get up to speed with his new surroundings as well.

One thing he is already crystal clear about is what United have to do in the coming season.

He continued: “Just looking at the facilities here, you realise how big this club actually is. There is huge potential.

“So, of course, we want to get automatic promotion by winning the title. I know we just missed out last season. We want to go one better this season.”

Boss Robbie Neilson, meanwhile, has revealed United did their homework on Sporle before making their move for him.

“Adrian is one who we tracked since January,” he said.

“We had people out there in Argentina who watched him for us and I think he will bring really good competition to that position.

“We were really keen to get him here as quickly as we could. His contract at Banfield didn’t finish until the end of this month but we spoke to them and asked to get him early.

“I think it’s important that he gets all of the pre-season training and gets his English improved as well.”