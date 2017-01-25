Tourism in Dundee and the surrounding area is set to benefit from £1.1 billion of investment in the next three years.

The huge sum of public and private investment was revealed by tourism board VisitScotland in its latest update of projects set to improve tourism across the country.

The figure includes continuing regeneration projects in the city such as the Waterfront, as well as new investments in businesses across Tayside such as hotels, golf resorts and tourism trails.

Councillor Will Dawson, city development convener, said: “We are working hard with our partners to promote Dundee and the surrounding area to encourage people to visit and experience the quality attractions that we have here.

“There is a real buzz of anticipation as construction of the V&A Museum of Design progresses and we are seeing significant developments in the hotel sector in the city.

“Dundee City Council is investing in the city to create new economic opportunities and to enhance our reputation as a visitor destination.”

Some of the key projects in Dundee include the city’s ongoing regeneration and heritage package, valued at around £1bn, the £22 million redevelopment of Dundee railway station and an Ibis Styles hotel in Dundee, set to cost £9m.

Further afield, investments in tourist attractions such as the Arbroath Smokie Trail and the Forbes of Kingennie country resort also contribute to the huge sums being invested in the local economy from both the public pot and private investors.

Jim Clarkson (pictured), VisitScotland regional director, said: “The visitor economy in Dundee and Angus causes a ripple effect that touches every industry, business and community in the region.

“Good internet connectivity, smooth roads, informative signage and urban improvement projects are just a few of the hugely important pieces that join together to ensure our visitors have the best experience possible while in Scotland.

“We are excited by the level of investment in Dundee and Angus and aim to ensure this close working between local authorities and planning departments continues, creating real opportunities and benefits for many years to come.”