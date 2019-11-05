Area of Hilltown sealed off after fracas

An area of the Hilltown was temporarily closed off following a disturbance near the multis.

Two police vehicles were seen on Hilltown Terrace shortly before 3pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to the incident but said no further action was taken.

One resident said two people were speaking to four policeman at the scene before a man in a Celtic jacket was heard telling one officer about a “square go”.

He added: “It looked to be handbags at dawn. By the time I came past, the road was blocked off by police.

“There was a police van and a car on the scene and the guy in the Celtic coat was telling the police what had happened. I heard him mention something about a square go.

“The whole sorry saga came as no surprise to me.”

The police spokesman added: “We were called following a disturbance. No one was injured and officers left the scene.”