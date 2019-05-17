Are you in today’s Tele? Bryan was and now he is off to the movies

Avengers: Endgame, Pikachu and Rocketman – just three of the box office smashes currently being screened at cinemas across the country.

And you could be going to see any one of those – plus many more – if you are lucky enough to be chosen as the winner of our weekly cinema giveaway.

Our latest winner is Bryan Reid, from the West End, who was snapped by our photographer enjoying a night out at the Beer Kitchen in South Tay Street.

The 23-year-old, who works as a town planner, was then chosen as the recipient of two Cineworld tickets to the film of his choice after appearing in Friday’s Going Out section.

Collecting his prize from the Tele’s Meadowside office, Bryan said: “I was about four beers in when the snap was taken, so it probably wasn’t the best picture of me!

“I’ve already seen Avengers: Endgame so maybe I’ll let my girlfriend decide. Probably Pikachu or something.”

Every week the Tele gives one lucky reveller enjoying the Dundee nightlife a chance of winning two complimentary cinema tickets to the film of their choice at Dundee Cineworld at Camperdown Leisure Park.

Keep an eye out for one of our photographers taking your picture while you’re out on the town, then check to see if you’ve been circled as the winner in our Going Out page every Friday.

To find out if you’re this week’s winner, get today’s Tele and turn to pages 24 and 25.