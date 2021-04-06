POLL: Are you in favour of having a vaccine passport?

With Jeane Freeman confirming the Scottish Government is looking at the possibility of a digital vaccine passport, we at DCT Media want to hear your thoughts.

The health secretary confirmed she favoured digital certificates over paper versions, as she believed a digital certificate would not place an unnecessary burden on the health service.

Vaccine passports or “coronavirus status certification” would show whether an individual has received the vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has “natural immunity” having tested positive in the previous six months.

This could affect their eligibility to attend large-scale events or travel internationally.

