Are you a new student in Dundee? These are top 5 must-visit bars in the city

Freshers’ Week is finally here and we know the feeling of being in an unfamiliar place, surrounded by new faces.

If you’re new to studying in the city then you’ll be on the lookout to uncover your next favourite hangout spot.

Or perhaps you’re staying in your home town but experiencing it from a totally new perspective?

Well if you’re wanting to know the best place to go to grab a pint or a cocktail as a student then you’ve come to the right place as we’ve found five of the best bars in Dundee that offer student-friendly prices.

Take a look below and let us know if you think there’s a bar we missed at foodanddrink@dcthomson.co.uk

The Braes

Situated right on the edge of Dundee University’s campus, The Braes is one of the city’s ultimate student bars.

If you don’t believe me then perhaps the fact that all students who join the bar’s “secret society” get a free drink when they sign up, as well as the chance to keep on receiving complimentary drinks and even discounted food.

They also host a load of DJ nights, pub quizzes and other events so they are definitely worth visiting if you haven’t done so already.

Be sure to keep an eye on their Facebook page for all their events and activities.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4LN

Casa Dundee

Where chilled vibe meets party central, Casa Dundee is one of the newest bars in the city and is right in the heart of the cultural quarter.

A stone’s throw from the Dundee Contemporary Arts and the Dundee Rep theatre, Casa is a restaurant by day and a nightclub by night and hosts numerous events throughout the week.

With a large number of the clientele being students, the bar is incredibly friendly for those new to the city and on a budget.

Take a look at their Facebook page for more.

Address: 158 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DU

3 Session Street

Hidden down the street that goes alongside The Hub and Jahangir Tandoori is an unassuming building that hosts student hotspot 3 Session Street.

With so many things to take part in, including cocktail masterclasses, bottomless pizza evenings, and even karaoke nights, it’s often a venue on every student’s to-visit list before the night is over.

They even have an array of cocktails for you to try, including the popular “toffee apple”. Follow them on Facebook for more about what’s going on.

Address: 1st Floor, 3 Session Street, Dundee, DD1 5DN

Kilted Kangaroo

Have you even been a student in Dundee if you haven’t been to the Kilted Kangaroo’s beer garden?

Almost a staple to the student lifestyle in the city, the Kilted Kangaroo has something for everyone – good food, amazing cocktails, beers, karaoke nights, open mic nights and plenty of pub quizzes.

The Australian-themed bar also has one of the biggest beer gardens in Dundee with a marquee, meaning you can sit out no matter what the weather.

Not to be mistaken for their sister bar of the same name in Stirling, keep an eye on their Dundee Facebook for more about their events.

Address: 8 Roseangle, Dundee, DD1 4LR

Duke’s Corner

One of the city’s longest-standing bars in the student area of the city, Duke’s has been a favourite of Dundee students for many years, and there’s good reason for it.

Seasoned pros at giving the students the makings of a good night, Duke’s has a great selection of wines, beers, cocktails, spirits and much more, as well as some fantastic food to match.

Within easy walking distance of most of Dundee University and Abertay’s student residences, you’ll likely find your nights out either start or end in the converted school building, or outside in their beer garden.

Take a look at Duke’s Facebook page for more on what they have to offer and events coming up.

Address: 13 Brown Street, Dundee, DD1 5EF

