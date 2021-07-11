Are foreign holidays a distant memory? Dream of travel with this Fife summer art show

For many, the summer holidays are on hold, so Fife Cultural Trust has come up with an exhibition to bring art lovers some sun-soaked joy.

Summer-themed paintings by some of Scotland’s best-loved artists feature in a new online collection of work from the collection managed by Fife Cultural Trust, OnFife.

Dream Now, Travel Later is just the ticket if you’re pining for Tuscan hillsides, Spanish beaches and French vineyards.

Meander through the streets of medieval towns, promenade in a Parisian park or imagine the warmth of the North African sun. And do it all from the comfort of home.

Summer art

The show features works by Scottish colourists Samuel Peploe, Francis Cadell and John Duncan Fergusson. There are serene depictions of Normandy sands, Venetian canals and the beautiful Côte d’Azur.

Other artists include the Glasgow Boys, Anne Redpath and William MacTaggart.

This is the fourth online show that OnFife has created with cultural charity ArtUK since lockdown began.

Curator Lesley Lettice says: “Wonderful art can be a doorway to the world. Browse our beautiful paintings, close your eyes and let your mind wander – imagination can take you anywhere and everywhere.”

Browse the beautiful paintings and close your eyes, then let your mind wander. You can view the full exhibition here.

