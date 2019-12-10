Ardler man charged with causing London bomb and firearms hoax

A man has appeared in court charged with making bomb and gun threats to a company in London.

Gregor Suttie, of Dalmahoy Drive, allegedly made phone calls to Companies Made Simple on November 10 saying that a bomb would explode and that firearms would be discharged.

A sheriff continued Suttie’s case so that lawyers can make further medical investigations.

The 28-year-old appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court facing two charges on summary complaint.

Prosecutors firstly allege that from his home on Dalmahoy Drive, Suttie made a telephone call to the firm’s premises in Wenlock Road, Hoxton with the intent of inducing them in false belief that a bomb or similar device was present and was likely to explode or ignite.

A second charge states that on the same day, Suttie made a call to the company saying that a firearm or firearms would be discharged at the premises.

Suttie made no plea to the two charges that he faces when he appeared before Sheriff Tom Hughes.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said that Suttie’s principal solicitors intended to make further medical investigations.

Suttie’s case was continued without plea until later this month after the defence motion was unopposed by the Crown.