Archives uncover the history of Dundee’s pioneering railway lines

When major centres of railway history are discussed, Dundee is seldom mentioned.

Yet papers held by archive services at Dundee University show that our city was home to some pioneering early railways.

The Dundee and Newtyle Railway was one of Scotland’s earliest railways. The rapidly expanding burgh was increasingly reliant on Strathmore for building materials and food, and better communications were needed.

In 1825, the year the groundbreaking Stockton and Darlington Railway opened in England, Dundee’s town council formed a committee which commissioned Charles Landale to survey the Dundee to Strathmore region to identify a suitable site for a rail link.

It was decided to adopt his proposal for a railway to Newtyle, making use of stationary engines to pull rolling stock up hills, and an 1826 Act of Parliament authorised the construction of this line.

Building work began in 1827 and while it proved more difficult and costly than anticipated it was completed and opened in 1831.

Steam locomotives, famously including the Dundee-built Earl of Airlie, were soon introduced to run on the flat sections and extensions to Glamis and Coupar Angus were quickly added.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

However, all was not well. Hauling carriages and wagons up major inclines via ropes connected to stationary steam engines, notably from the terminus at Ward Road up the southern slopes of Dundee Law, proved to be somewhat dangerous, time-consuming and expensive.

This, combined with less traffic than expected, meant the company struggled financially and the line was leased to the Dundee and Perth Railway in 1845.

Eventually diversions were constructed to avoid the inclines, notably diverting the railway round the Law and through Lochee to join the Dundee and Perth near Ninewells. This provided additional traffic, but meant the section from Kings Cross to Ward Road closed, including the tunnel through the Law.

The Dundee and Perth itself was Dundee’s third railway opening in 1847. To reach the centre of Dundee, the line was built through the mudflats in the Tay, changing the western shoreline of the town. A similar approach had been taken a decade earlier when building the Dundee and Arbroath Railway.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

This had opened in 1838, but initially terminated to the east of the burgh at Craigie. Between 1838 and 1840 further extensions brought the line into Dundee proper. The building of the line through the shore allowed land to be reclaimed for development and also fitted in with the expansion of the harbour.

Meanwhile as Dundee expanded attention was turning to a route to the south by bridging the Tay. A massive undertaking in terms of 19th century engineering, after many years of discussion the project finally went ahead and the longest railway bridge the world had then seen opened to traffic in 1878.

However it was destined to achieve infamy rather than fame, collapsing in 1879 while a train was crossing it.

The second Tay Bridge, opened in 1887, and the lines to Perth and Arbroath all became significant parts of the national rail network and largely survive intact. The Dundee and Newtyle route, however, never rose above the level of a local branch line. Passenger trains between Dundee and Newtyle ceased in 1955 and from 1958 the line gradually closed to goods traffic.

The last part of the line in use was a goods branch linking Maryfield with the centre of Dundee via Lochee. Services ended on it in 1967, the story of Dundee’s first railway finally came to an end. However its legacy lives on via minutes, plans, research papers and other records of its activities held in the university archives.

All images are courtesy of the University of Dundee Archive Services