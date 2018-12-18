Architects behind 39-storey Dundee skyscraper thought idea was ‘bonkers’

Architects behind plans to build Scotland’s tallest building on Dundee’s Waterfront admitted they thought the plan was “bonkers” when they were first asked to draw up designs for the tower.

The designers also revealed the early drawings for Discovery Heights were inspired by the decommissioned oil rigs located a mile down the Tay at the Port of Dundee.

The 39-storey, two-tower concept by Dundee-based Arktx made national headlines after the Tele revealed the plans by developer Invertay Homes.

Fraser Middleton, director of Arktx, suggested that building such a large tower in the middle of Dundee’s £1 billion regeneration area would free up some of the other sites as potential open spaces.

He said: “When Invertay first approached us about it we thought it was a bonkers idea.

“But the more we analysed the economic potential a building of this magnitude had, the more sense it actually made.

“The scale of the building is similar to the oil platforms that are currently situated in the dock area, so it is a scale which is already prevalent along the river frontage.

“For it to be Scotland’s tallest is a moniker that the city hasn’t held since Cox’s Stack was crowned highest structure in Scotland in 1866.

“We had the vision of creating Dundee’s three graces of Discovery Point, V&A Dundee and Discovery Heights – all individual and all providing excellence, reflecting Dundee’s confidence and position as a major cultural centre.”

Dundee City Council has said the designs – which are not at the planning application stage – will face several challenges.

Plans for Site 12, where initial designs locate Discovery Heights, are already under negotiation with Glasgow firm Dawn Developments.

Both InverTay Homes and Arktx have previously suggested the building could be located elsewhere on the waterfront.