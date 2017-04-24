The Archie Foundation is seeking the public’s help to design their next fundraising Oor Wullie biscuit — as efforts near the £3,000 mark.

The competition, open until the end of the month, will see three designs chosen — one from each of three age groups — child, teenager and adult.

The winning designs will be used to create the next Oor Wullie biscuits, to be sold at the Segafredo Cafe in the main concourse at Ninewells Hospital.

So far, the fundraising partnership between Fisher and Donaldson, the cafe and Archie has sold 5,852 biscuits — raising £2,926.

Frank Mudie, general manager at the cafe, said: “We’re on target to sell 10,000 biscuits and raise £5,000. We hope people get involved.”