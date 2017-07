Staff and guests at a Dundee Waterfront hotel have raised more than £10,000 for the Archie Foundation.

Apex hotel general manager Brett Davidge met Archie appeal fundraising director Cassie Thompson after raising the cash for the children’s charity.

Fundraising initiatives included bake sales, donation pledges and a beard-growing challenge.

Inspired by the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail — held last year during the summer — staff at the hotel wanted to raise as much as they could for the foundation.