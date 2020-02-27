Legendary commentator Archie Macpherson heading to Dundee for event

Archie Macpherson, one of Scottish football’s most famous commentators and pundits, is heading to Dundee.

He is taking part in an interview session about his career in broadcasting and writing which spans more than 50 years.

Archie will be appearing at Dundee Rep on Saturday March 21 in a show where he is interviewed by sports writer and broadcaster Graham Spiers.

Joining BBC staff as a presenter and commentator in 1969, he presented and worked on Sportscene for 25 years.

He has also worked for Eurosport, STV, Radio Clyde and Radio Scotland plus Scotsport and Eurosport among others.

Archie’s association with football in Dundee spans from watching Dundee v Milan in 1963 as a young reporter.

It continued on right through to commentating on virtually every one of Dundee United’s European successes until the end of manager Jim McLean’s career.