Arbroath’s Woolly Workers knit together some Christmas magic

Woolly Workers have created a snowy festive display to bring some Christmas magic to an Angus town.

Jilly Henderson said that although the knitting group –The Arbroath Woolly Workers– hadn’t been able to get together this year, members across Angus still worked hard to create the Christmas scene in Arbroath.

Jilly said: “Our display this year at Old Shore Head near the harbour has been a community effort.

“We have had help from The Fit O` The Toon Association – Arbroath Improvement Trust who donated £300, and the Arbroath Men`s Shed group who constructed the sleigh for the display.”

Jilly said that the festive display also includes a 100 Christmas Wishes Tree.

“We’re providing little wish labels for visitors to write their Christmas wish on and hang it from our magical wishing tree,” Jilly explained.

“This is just a little bit of fun to allow people to make a special wish for Christmas. Who knows, it might come true?”

Jilly added: “The main feature is a penguin disco party on the sleigh. This feature has wonderful flashing lights at night that we would love everyone to come along and see.

“The Woolly Workers themselves have been working away behind the scenes creating some really beautiful treats to make Christmas this year a bit sparkly and more wonderful than it might have been otherwise.”

She said that once Christmas and New Year pass, the group plan to clean up the dozens of soft toys created and invite people to come down and select one for a small donation for the group.

She said: “We are completely self-funded so any donations to the group would be very welcome.”

Jilly reported that the Woolly Workers’ Christmas display had already had lots of visitors.

She said: “Everyone seems to really be enjoying it. It’s been lovely to be able to still do this and bring some much needed Christmas cheer to the town.”

One of the members, Jean Stewart, said: “Although we haven’t been able to meet to knit and prepare for the festive display we all continued to work hard and we were able to get together virtually.

“Then we all got together for a couple of days, socially distanced, of course, to put the scene together.

“It’s looking really good and we would love people to come along and visit.”

The group in Arbroath are not the only ones getting creative this Festive season, with the Brooksbank Community Centre in Mid Craigie also setting set up an outdoor festive display two days a week.