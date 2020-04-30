Arbroath’s Tartan Artisan aims to raise £75,000 for Scotland’s NHS

An Angus designer is hoping his very own tartan army will raise tens of thousands of pounds for the NHS.

Earlier this month, the Tele revealed Steven Patrick Sim, from Arbroath, had designed a special tartan to warn people of the dangers of Covid-19, with a large chunk of the profits going to the health service.

Steven, who goes by the moniker The Tartan Artisan, said: “After my virohazard tartan army story appeared in the Evening Telegraph I was inundated with orders.

“It really took off and I was completely inspired. I always pledged that I would give 60% of profits to the NHS in Scotland but now I realise I am going to be able to donate very much more than I ever thought possible.”

Steven said he now intends to donate money to each of Scotland’s NHS boards.

He explained: “I have set up a Justgiving page and my hope is to raise £5,000 for each of Scotland’s 14 boards as well as the Scottish Ambulance Service. If that works I will have raised £75,000.

“I have kicked off the fundraising, which just opened this week by already pledging £500 from sales to Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board.

“I want this to go viral, to be shared all over Scotland to raise money for the NHS.”

Steven created the distinctive red, yellow and black tartan as a public health warning that could be worn or displayed, that will keep in mind the need to be vigilant.

He said: “It’s something I can do.

“Tartan is how I present a message and I’ve always believed tartan has a power within its weave, that can empower people, with a sense of purpose as well as identity, and maybe even hope.

“I’ve produced a scarf that can be worn to instil in both wearer and observer a high state of mindfulness to strongly encourage vigilance and to adhere to the warnings set before us at this critical and dangerous time.

“The scarf comes with a downloadable PDF warning with current government guidelines.”

Steven explained he had first created the tartan as a way to try and release his own increasing anxiety over the unfolding pandemic.

“I’m afraid for the vulnerable and for those most at risk. I fear for my friends and their families, and our communities but mostly I fear for my family, my mum and my dad,” he said.

“So I’ve created this tartan as a public health warning. Yellow, red and black as a visual reminder to be aware of the dangers that are now lurking in the microscopic world around us.”

He added: “I am also producing a certificate for those who buy a piece of my tartan so they can have a reminder of what they have bought and of this time.”