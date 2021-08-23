News / Local / Angus Arbroath woman uses video to catch thug smashing bottles on dad’s grave after two years of ‘hell’ By Steven Rae August 23, 2021, 1:33 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 4:35 pm Stephanie Doyle with her uncles, Ronald and John Doyle. An Arbroath family have had to resort to using a recording device hidden in a cemetery to catch a yob vandalising a relative’s grave – after two years of “absolute hell”. Stephanie Doyle says broken bottles and empty cans have regularly been left at her dad David’s headstone – and ornaments left smashed. An investigation is under way at Angus Council amid claims the person responsible works for the local authority. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe