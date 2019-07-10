Arbroath woman scales new heights in fundraising effort for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Sisterly love reached new heights at the weekend as Lisa Marshall raised money for Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The 29-year-old’s brother Robbie, 26, was diagnosed with the condition when he was just weeks old and ever since Lisa has fund-raised to help with research.

On Sunday, though, her ambition to help took her to dizzying heights as she donned a hard hat and harness and abseiled down the Forth Rail Bridge.

Lisa was completing the abseil with her boyfriend, Brad McKerchar, who is also Robbie’s best friend.

Lisa, an optometrist director at Specsavers in Arbroath, said: “I am raising money for cystic fibrosis as it is very close to my heart as my brother Robbie has the condition.

“He was diagnosed three weeks after birth due to a failure to thrive.

“I chose to take part in the abseil as it is so important to raise money for cystic fibrosis and fight for a cure.

“I have always been eager to raise awareness and money for the illness.

“From an early age I helped my Mum sell charity Christmas cards at AK Bell Library in Perth to raise money for the trust, and last year at my work we raised money by doing a charity bake sale. We constantly have a collecting can in the practice.

“I am also hoping to do a sky dive in the future.

“In total we have so far raised £700 but donations are still coming in which is fantastic.

“I had hoped to raise £300.”

Orkambi is the second drug to be licensed for use in people with cystic fibrosis, the first was Kalydeco.

The medication is not currently available on the NHS with the Cystic Fibrosis Trust currently campaigning to ensure the drugs reach the people who need them.

However, the medication cannot help everyone with cystic fibrosis and can only help those with specific mutations of the condition.

Lisa added: “Orkambi will not help Robbie as he has a rare mutation and the most common, both of which can’t be helped by Orkambi, so I feel the more money raised to go towards research which will help everyone who suffers is paramount in order to help him.”

Although to some an abseil would be extremely daunting, Lisa said she really enjoyed herself.

“I loved every moment of it, it was very exciting.

“It was amazing at the top and we could spot all of our supporters easily as they were all in cystic fibrosis yellow!

“I was watching Robbie all the way down as he was cheering us on.”

Lisa and Brad were joined by 12 other daredevils who were raising money for cystic fibrosis and luckily the skies were clear for the venture over the River Forth.