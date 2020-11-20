Arbroath woman left outraged after thug destroyed her Audi with a baseball bat

An Angus woman has been left outraged after her car was destroyed by a bat-wielding thug.

Sarah Baldie, 25, was “raging” when she discovered a lout had smashed her car windows and stabbed a hole in one of her tyres.

The car, a grey Audi A3, was parked on Stoneycroft Lane in Arbroath when it was attacked, along with another car parked on the street.

Sarah said: “It was on Saturday night, I’d just been to the chippy with one of my mates and we were told by someone that my car had been attacked with a baseball bat while it was parked on his street.

“The guy who told us said that his car had also been attacked and that the guy had nicked a bunch of his tools.

“When I saw the car it was a mess. The passenger side of the windscreen had been smashed, as well as the passenger window.

“We could also hear hissing coming from the back tyre on the passenger side too, and later on we worked out it had been stabbed or slashed, we think with a screwdriver.

“My insurance doesn’t cover it, so I’m having to pay it myself.”

The outraged driver has already had to pay £200 to get some of the damage repaired, and estimates that she will have to pay another £100 to cover the rest.

She added: “I have a son who’s two, he was premature, so we rely on that car to get to all his doctors appointments and that.

“He also struggles to walk as well, due to his condition, so we rely on the car.

“My family also all stay up in Forfar, so that’s me lost any chance of being able to go and see them as well, it’s even worse because my grandad just passed away and now I can’t be there for them.

“I was so raging when I saw it, I don’t understand why someone would do this, it makes no sense.

“I guess it’s lucky that nothing was stolen, because my purse with all my cash and cards was in there.”

Police Scotland have confirmed they are investigating both acts of vandalism as part of the same inquiry.

A spokesman said: “We are currently investigating two incidents which happened in a car park in Stoneycroft Lane, Arbroath, between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday November 14.

“Two sets of tools, a red Snap-On toolbox and contents and a blue Draper toolbox and its contents, were stolen from a Nissan Micra parked there.

“Around the same time in the same car park, a grey Audi A3 was vandalised, with two windows smashed. Given the closeness of location and timescale, we consider these incidents are more than likely linked.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3754 of November 14.”