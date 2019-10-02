Arbroath woman launches line of organic dog grooming products

This former veterinary nurse has used her skills to develop her very own line of organic dog products and two thriving grooming salons.

Arlene Millar started up Henry & Co in 2017 after 15 years as a veterinary nurse and dog groomer at Abbey Vets in Arbroath.

It wasn’t until getting her own pup, cockapoo Henry, that Arlene realised that, although dogs coats look fabulous straight after their pruning, a few days later skin problems can show.

Knowing that Henry’s coat wasn’t looking as great a few days after being groomed, Arlene set out to find organic products she could use to improve his skin.

She quickly found that there were no local companies producing the organic dog-friendly grooming products suggested to her by a student at Dundee and Angus College, where Arlene is also a tutor.

Arlene, who is from Arbroath, said: “Getting Henry was my biggest inspiration for developing the line of grooming products, as before I didn’t really see the dogs after they had been groomed so didn’t realise the skin problems that can occur.

“I did a lot of research to find organic dog products and about six months after realising there was nothing locally I launched Henry & Co.

“We started off with shampoo, conditioner and fragrance sprays and now I have added a soap range and ear cleaner and we are about to launch new products in the coming weeks.”

Although Arlene now has her product range and two salons, she said the jump to self-employment was scary.

“I still worked in the vets for a year after I launched the company but after a while I thought, ‘I already have a good clientele why am I not just doing this on my own?’” she said.

“Abbey vets were so supportive and so I launched my first dog grooming salon in Arbroath.

“About three weeks ago we also opened in Broughty Ferry as there were lots of people coming from Dundee for our services so it is going really well.

“It all stemmed from my veterinary knowledge and I just love helping people’s pets.

“But Henry is my little fur baby and inspiration, so if it wasn’t for him then I wouldn’t have the business.”