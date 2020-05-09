Arbroath woman feared she was going to die after man barged into home and attacked her with knife and metal speaker

A woman fears she will be left blind after a man forced his way into her house and burst her face open with a metal speaker.

Katie Reid claims her harrowing ordeal began when she heard a knock on her door, in Culloden Crescent, Arbroath, and a man asked her if she had any money, before pushing his way into her house and attacking her from behind.

She claims a struggle began and he repeatedly punched her in the face while she tried to get away.

The thug managed to pick up a bread knife and began swinging it at her before they fell to the ground when she tried to get it off him.

He pinned her to the ground and picked up a metal speaker and repeatedly smashed her in the face with it.

Her neighbours, who heard her screams for help, alerted the police who subsequently arrived after the man had fled the scene.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Katie, 28, said: “He came to my door and asked for change and as I went to go back into my house he attacked me.

“I go to martial arts so was trying to fight him off but he picked up a bread knife, a large one, and just kept swinging it at me and eventually he overpowered me and I was on the ground.

“He picked up a speaker and just hit blow after blow. He was squeezing my throat and my mouth started to fill up with blood and I was screaming and at that point he ran away.

“I was banging on my neighbours’ windows and screaming for help, there was blood everywhere and I thought my life was over.”

A terrified Katie was left with blood pouring from her eye, which remains swollen and disfigured, and a friend drove her to Ninewells Hospital the following morning where she was told she had a detached retina.

She also has bruising and cuts on her arms and legs from the struggle.

However because of the damage inflicted, a CT scan revealed she had blood behind her eye and doctors had to wait before they could decide whether to operate.

Fearful she would end up stranded in Dundee with no money to get back home, she left with her friend and is now waiting anxiously to find out whether she will need an operation.

Meanwhile, she is also currently self-isolating as she recently recovered from a bout of pneumonia and is waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test.

She said: “The doctors said it was one of the most vicious attacks they had seen in a long time.

“I still can’t see out of my eye, it’s foggy and it’s not getting any better. I’m worried I might go blind.

“I’ve still got headaches and I’m scared for my life in case he comes back.”

A police spokeswoman said: “A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a report of an assault of a woman at an address in Culloden Crescent, Arbroath, after officers were called around 9.25am on Sunday, May 3.

“The woman sustained minor injuries.

“The man has been released without charge. Inquiries are ongoing.”